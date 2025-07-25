Alphabet Secures Billion-Dollar Cloud Deal

Alphabet has secured a cloud-computing services agreement worth over $US1 billion with software firm ServiceNow. This deal represents a significant win for Google Cloud as it seeks to attract major enterprises to its platform. ServiceNow provides a platform for digital workflows and helps businesses automate various processes. The company offers cloud-based solutions that streamline operations and enhance productivity for its clients.

According to a source familiar with the agreement, ServiceNow has committed to spending $US1.2 billion over the next five years. This substantial investment underscores ServiceNow’s confidence in Google Cloud’s capabilities and its commitment to leveraging cloud technology for its operations. The agreement highlights the growing importance of cloud services in supporting large-scale enterprise software solutions.

ServiceNow indicated that it maintains agreements with multiple cloud platforms to deliver its services. While the company declined to disclose the specific value of individual contracts, the commitment to Google Cloud signifies a strategic partnership. Google also declined to comment on the agreement. The deal positions Google Cloud as a key player in providing essential infrastructure and services to major software providers like ServiceNow.