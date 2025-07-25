Deckers Shares Surge on Strong Sales

Deckers, the parent company of Ugg and Hoka, saw its shares jump after reporting strong sales figures for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30. The company’s financial results were boosted by significant sales gains in both its Ugg and Hoka brands, surpassing analysts’ estimates. Deckers is a global footwear and apparel company that designs, markets, and distributes products for both everyday use and high-performance activities. It is best known for its Ugg sheepskin boots and Hoka running shoes.

Ugg sales experienced a rise of approximately 19 per cent compared to the previous year, while Hoka sales increased by roughly 20 per cent, according to Deckers. CEO Stefano Caroti has been navigating Deckers through tariff pressures while simultaneously aiming to leverage the growing popularity of Hoka sneakers within the competitive running shoe market.

In response to the positive sales data, Deckers’ shares surged by as much as 20 per cent in extended New York trading, before slightly retracting. Prior to this surge, the company’s stock had experienced a decline of 48 per cent year-to-date through Thursday’s close.

The Ugg brand, recognised for its distinctive sheepskin boots, has consistently been a reliable performer for the company, contributing significantly to Deckers’ overall financial success.