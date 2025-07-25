Askari Metals Provides Supplementary Information on Nejo Gold Project

Askari Metals Limited (ASX: AS2) has released a supplementary announcement regarding its Nejo Gold Project in Ethiopia. Askari Metals is a focused Southern African exploration company that is actively exploring and developing its Uis Lithium Project in Namibia and also holds uranium and gold exploration assets. The supplementary information pertains to the ASX announcement made on July 8, 2025, titled “Askari Metals Acquires Advanced Brownfields Gold Project”.

The update provides drill hole collar coordinate information and a table of significant intercepts, which were initially omitted from the original announcement. The company stated that the historical exploration results were documented prior to the introduction of Appendix 5A of the ASX Listing Rules, specifically the JORC (2012) Code. A competent person undertook validation checks to ensure reliability and compliance with Mining FAQ 36, identifying areas of limitation and areas that will require field validation as part of ongoing exploration activities.

The competent person has assessed available geological information and publicly available exploration reports relevant to the Nejo Gold Project. While the company has not independently validated the historical results, nothing has come to their attention that would question the accuracy or reliability of the exploration results contained within the publicly available reports. Due to limitations with the historical exploration data, the company stated that the results are provided on a provisional basis under the format of Mining FAQ 36 and are not JORC (2012) compliant.

The supplementary announcement includes detailed tables with coordinate information and significant intersections for various target areas within the Nejo Gold Project, including Guji, Komto 1 and 2, Dina, Soyoma, Kobera, Chalte, Gudeya-Guji, Chago, and Yubdo West. The board of directors of Askari Metals authorised the release of this supplementary information.