Askari Metals Identifies High-Grade Copper at Nejo Gold Project, Ethiopia

Askari Metals Limited (ASX: AS2) has announced the identification of high-grade copper mineralisation at its recently acquired Nejo Gold Project in Ethiopia. Askari Metals is a focused Southern African exploration company actively exploring and developing projects such as the Uis Lithium Project in Namibia. The Nejo Gold Project, a district-scale brownfields project, spans 1,174 square kilometres and is located on the Arabian-Nubian Shield.

Historical drilling at the Katta Target within the Nejo project has revealed significant copper intersections, including 14.33 metres at 3.2% copper and 35.51 metres at 0.82% copper. This data comes from drilling conducted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) between 1967 and 1973. The company noted that the exploration results are based on historical data and are provided on a provisional basis under the format of Mining FAQ 36, as the results predate the JORC (2012) Code.

Executive Director Gino D’Anna stated the company’s first priority at Nejo has been analysing and digitising the historical exploration data. Despite the promising high-grade intercepts across considerable thicknesses, Askari Metals believes there is an absence of systematic exploration, representing a key opportunity for the company. D’Anna added that the Nejo project offers scale, high-grade gold and copper upside, proven mineralisation, and proximity to major gold operations.

Askari Metals is actively reviewing the historical exploration database to assess opportunities for future exploration, including detailed magnetic and geochemical surveys, trenching, and follow-up drilling. The company is planning systematic exploration to potentially define a JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate. A replacement announcement has been lodged with the ASX to include relevant information in consideration of Mining FAQ 36 and to provide an increased level of disclosure.