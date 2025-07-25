New World Resources Board Recommends Shareholders Accept Kinterra Offer

New World Resources Limited (ASX: NWC), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high-grade base and precious metal projects in the United States, has lodged its Target’s Statement with ASIC in response to the unconditional off-market takeover offer from Kinterra Capital GP Corp. II for all shares in the company. The Target’s Statement, which has also been provided to Kinterra and is being dispatched to New World shareholders, contains a unanimous recommendation from the New World Board.

The New World Board of Directors recommends that all shareholders ACCEPT the Kinterra Offer, provided no superior proposal emerges before the scheduled closing time of 7.00pm (AEST) on 10 August 2025. All New World Directors have accepted the Kinterra Offer in respect of all the New World shares they held or controlled. The board’s recommendation is based on a review of comprehensive information provided in Kinterra’s Bidder’s Statement and in the Target’s Statement itself.

To accept the Kinterra Offer, New World shareholders are advised to refer to page 3 and section 7.3 of the Kinterra Bidder’s Statement. Shareholders are reminded that CAML previously made an offer to purchase shares of NWC but had subsequently retracted.

Shareholders with questions about the proposed transaction can call the New World Information Line (9am – 5pm Sydney time, Monday – Friday) on 1300 948 609 (toll-free within Australia) or +61 2 8201 0781 (from outside Australia), or contact their legal, financial or other professional advisor. The announcement has been authorised for release by Managing Director, Nick Woolrych.