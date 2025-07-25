Titomic Completes A$50 Million Placement to Accelerate Expansion

Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT), a leading American manufacturing company specialising in large integrated solutions for industrial-scale metal additive manufacturing, coating, and repairs using its patented kinetic fusion cold spray technology, has successfully completed a A$50 million placement. The placement involved issuing new shares to new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors. The company announced that A$50 million was raised via an unconditional placement with an additional A$0.35 million conditional placement to the Company’s Directors, subject to shareholder approval at Titomic’s next Annual General Meeting.

The shares under both the unconditional and conditional placements will be issued at A$0.250 per share. This offer price represents a 3.8% discount to the last closing price of A$0.260 on July 23, 2025, and a 7.7% discount to the 5-day VWAP of A$0.271. According to the company, the proceeds from the placement will be used to accelerate Titomic’s expansion and sustain momentum across key growth initiatives while reinforcing its global footprint.

Jim Simpson, Titomic’s CEO & Managing Director, expressed gratitude to shareholders and new investors for their support. He stated that the raise is a strong endorsement of the company’s growth strategy and progress. Settlement of the Unconditional Placement is expected to occur on 30 July 2025, with allotment and normal trading of the New Shares commencing on 31 July 2025.

Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited and Bell Potter Securities Limited acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement. Peloton Capital Pty Limited and Gleneagle Securities (Australia) Pty Limited acted as Co-Managers.