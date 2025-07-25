Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL), a specialist alternatives investment manager, announced a substantial increase in its funds under management (FUM) for the June 2025 quarter. The company, which manages approximately $17.7 billion in funds across long/short equities, private markets, real & natural assets, and credit & royalties, saw its FUM rise to $17.7 billion, a 7.0% increase from the $16.5 billion reported at the end of March 2025. Including non-fee-earning commitments, total FUM and commitments reached $18.9 billion, a 5.5% increase over the quarter.

The growth was attributed to both net client inflows and positive investment performance across various strategies. Net FUM inflows totaled approximately $0.6 billion, driven by funds and asset classes, including PM Capital global long/short strategies, Taurus Funds Management’s mining finance fund, and Merricks Capital credit strategies. Positive investment performance contributed nearly $1.0 billion to FUM growth, reflecting strong returns particularly in the Long/Short Equities and Multi-strategy asset classes.

In addition to the FUM update, Regal Partners has upgraded its estimate for performance fee revenue for the first half of 2025 to at least $40 million (pre-tax and on a normalised basis), up from the previous estimate of “at least $35 million” announced earlier this month. The company also expects its first-half 2025 Normalised NPAT to be at least $40 million. These performance fees were primarily driven by the company’s global long/short equity strategies and contributions from Attunga Capital and Taurus Funds Management businesses.

Regal Partners is scheduled to release its full 1H25 results on Monday, 25 August 2025. The company noted that these performance fee and NPAT estimates are approximate and subject to auditor review. Average FUM for 1H25 is estimated to be $17.5 billion.