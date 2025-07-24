Trump Aims to Supercharge US Artificial Intelligence

Donald Trump has announced a plan to supercharge artificial intelligence development in the United States, aiming to ensure America’s lead over China in this critical technology sector. The former US president released an AI blueprint on Wednesday, outlining the high stakes of the technological competition with China, which he views as a defining battle of the 21st century. Trump stated, “America is the country that started the AI race. And as president of the United States, I’m here today to declare that America is going to win it.”

The plan includes approximately 90 recommendations designed to bolster the US AI industry. A key component of Trump’s strategy involves promoting the export of US-developed AI software and hardware globally. Furthermore, the plan advocates for a crackdown on state laws perceived as overly restrictive, hindering the growth and innovation of the AI sector.

This approach marks a significant departure from the policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden, who implemented a “high fence” strategy. Biden’s administration limited global access to advanced AI chips, prioritising national security concerns. In contrast, Trump’s plan emphasises open access and deregulation to foster rapid AI advancement within the US.

By removing perceived barriers and promoting exports, Trump aims to accelerate AI development and maintain America’s competitive edge. The blueprint reflects a strategic shift towards prioritising growth and global market presence in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence, openly challenging China’s aspirations in the tech sector.