Boss Energy CEO to Step Down

Boss Energy (ASX:BOE) has announced that managing director and chief executive officer Duncan Craib will step down from his position on September 30. Craib has led the company since 2017 and overseen significant developments in its operations. Boss Energy is focused on the development of the Honeymoon Uranium Project in South Australia. The company aims to become a globally competitive uranium producer.

Matt Dusci, currently the chief operating officer, will take over as managing director and chief executive officer in October. This transition marks a key change in leadership for the uranium exploration and development company as it progresses its projects.

Following a transition period, Craib will return to Boss Energy in January as a non-executive director. His continued involvement will provide the company with valuable experience and guidance. In early trading on Thursday, Boss Energy shares experienced a downturn, falling 3.8 per cent to $3.59 following the announcement.