PEXA Shares Surge on NatWest Partnership

Shares in PEXA (ASX:PXA) have soared by 12.4 per cent to $14.56 in early trading following a formal commitment with NatWest. The agreement will see the UK lender utilising PEXA’s platform for remortgages, as well as sale and purchase transactions. PEXA is an ASX-listed company that operates a digital property exchange platform, streamlining the property settlement process. It facilitates secure and efficient transactions between lawyers, conveyancers, and financial institutions.

The partnership is expected to enhance NatWest’s ability to provide faster and more reliable digital remortgage services to UK homeowners. It will also enable the bank to broaden its range of digital property transaction offerings through PEXA’s sale and purchase functionalities. NatWest’s remortgage transactions are slated to go live in the first half of the 2026 calendar year, with sale and purchase transactions to follow afterwards.

PEXA also intends to launch its broader sale and purchase solution to the wider market before the end of the current calendar year. This launch aims to support over 70 per cent of property transaction types in England and Wales. PEXA’s managing director, Russell Cohen, stated that this milestone strengthens their collaboration with NatWest.