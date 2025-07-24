European Lithium Sells Additional Critical Metals Corp. Shares for US$1.8 Million

European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR), an exploration and development stage mining company focused on lithium, rare earth, precious metals and base metals in Austria, Ireland, Ukraine, and Australia, has announced the sale of an additional 0.5 million shares of Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) to a US institutional investor. The shares were sold in an off-market transaction at US$3.60 per share, representing a 10% discount to the closing price on July 22, 2025, of US$4.03. The sale generated net proceeds of approximately US$1.8 million (A$2.72 million) for European Lithium.

Executive Chairman Tony Sage commented on the transaction, emphasizing the value of the company’s remaining holding in Critical Metals Corp. According to Mr. Sage, the sale underscores the intrinsic worth of EUR’s investment in CRML.

Following this transaction, European Lithium continues to hold 62.5 million shares in CRML. Using the closing price of US$4.54 on the Nasdaq, the remaining shares are valued at approximately US$284 million (A$436.5 million). This valuation significantly exceeds the current market capitalisation of EUR. Mr. Sage noted that the company’s holding in CRML equates to approximately $0.30 per EUR share.

The announcement was approved for release on the ASX by the Board of Directors. Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) is focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners.