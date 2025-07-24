Kinterra Offer Price Triggered for New World Resources at $0.067 Per Share

New World Resources Limited (NWC: ASX), a company focused on discovering and developing mineral resources, has announced that Kinterra Capital’s unconditional off-market takeover bid has triggered an increased offer price. Kinterra has acquired a relevant interest of 39.46% in New World, satisfying the condition for the increased offer price under its takeover bid. As a result, the offer price has automatically increased to $0.067 per share.

All New World Directors have accepted the Kinterra Offer in respect of all shares they hold or control. The Board continues to unanimously recommend that shareholders ACCEPT the Kinterra Offer without delay, ahead of its scheduled closing at 7:00pm (AEST) on 10 August 2025, in the absence of a superior proposal. The Board does not expect such a proposal to emerge.

Shareholders who have already accepted the Offer will automatically receive the increased offer price of $0.067 per share, and any subsequent increases should they occur. Further information will be provided in the Company’s Target Statement which will be released tomorrow. To accept the Kinterra Offer, New World shareholders should refer to page 3 and section 7.3 of Kinterra’s Bidder’s Statement or the Target’s Statement which will be released tomorrow.

Shareholders with questions are encouraged to contact the New World Information Line (9am – 5pm Sydney time, Monday – Friday) on 1300 948 609 (toll-free within Australia) or +61 2 8201 0781 (from outside Australia), or contact their legal, financial or other professional adviser. The Managing Director, Nick Woolrych, authorised the release of this announcement.