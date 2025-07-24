Macquarie CFO to Step Down This Year

Macquarie Group has announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Alex Harvey, will step down from his position on December 31. Harvey intends to retire in mid-2026, following an extended handover period to his successor, current Deputy CFO Frank Kwok. Macquarie Group is a global financial services provider offering a diverse range of services including asset management, banking, and financial advisory. The company operates in more than 30 markets around the world.

Chairman Glenn Stevens addressed shareholder concerns regarding the company’s approach to risk management. Stevens acknowledged that some shareholders believe the board has not adequately considered risk shortcomings in its fiscal year 2025 decisions.

Stevens assured shareholders that the board is taking these concerns seriously. Macquarie is focusing on remediating regulatory issues and strengthening the company’s risk culture in response to feedback received. The board plans to carefully consider how to address these concerns moving forward. Further details regarding the transition and Macquarie’s plans will be released as they become available.