MLG Oz Secures $15 Million Contract

MLG Oz (ASX:MLG) has secured a 30-month crushing and screening contract with New Murchison Gold (ASX:NMG) valued at up to $15 million. The contract involves providing crushing and screening services to New Murchison’s Crown Prince Project, which is part of the broader Garden Gully Project located 22km northwest of Meekatharra in Western Australia.

MLG Oz is an integrated mining services company based in Kalgoorlie that provides tailored solutions to mining operations, primarily supporting ore processing facilities for gold, iron ore, and other base metals in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The contract includes a mobile crushing plant with an automated sampling system integrated into the circuit. MLG will handle the operation and servicing of the equipment throughout the duration of the contract, set to commence in August 2025.

According to Managing Director Murray Leahy, MLG is “delighted” to support New Murchison in developing the Crown Prince Project over the next two to three years. The company is actively expanding its crushing and screening capabilities, broadening its reach across its clientele in the gold and iron ore mining sectors.

The deal is expected to generate $500,000 per month in revenue for MLG. This contract win follows recent successes, including a maiden contract with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) and the provision of crushing and screening services to Fortescue (ASX:FMG). New Murchison’s Garden Gully Project covers 677km2 and contains multiple gold prospects along the Abbotts Greenstone Belt, with Crown Prince being the most advanced.