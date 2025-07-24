GTI Energy to Drill Lo Herma

GTI Energy (ASX:GTR) has received approval from the Bureau of Land Management and is preparing to commence drilling at its Lo Herma Uranium Project in the United States. GTI Energy is focused on exploration and development of energy resources. The company is dedicated to advancing projects that contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

GTI anticipates mobilising drill rigs in September 2025, pending the State of Wyoming’s Land Quality Division’s review of permit amendments. Single Water Services and Hawkins CBM Logging have been contracted for the upcoming drilling program. The program is substantial, comprising up to 121 holes and 37,500 metres of drilling.

The drilling aims to expand resources to the north of the proposed mine units and upgrade the inferred resource category to indicated or measured. There are also provisions for installing groundwater observation wells to support hydrogeologic testing. This is intended to improve understanding of groundwater dynamics, ensuring responsible environmental operations.

Diamond drilling will collect additional mineralised core samples for further metallurgical testing, to optimise mineral processing and recovery. Executive Director Bruce Lane notes that the project is well-positioned to address supply gaps as the uranium sector gains backing in the US. Following the resource update, a revised scoping study will outline project economics as GTI moves towards a final investment decision for mine construction.