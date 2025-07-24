Aguia Resources Eyes Phosphate Production

Aguia Resources (ASX:AGR) is set to benefit from surging phosphate prices as it prepares for production at its Tres Estrades Phosphate Project in Brazil, slated for early 2026. Aguia Resources is an Australian exploration company focused on developing mineral resource projects. The company is dedicated to advancing its portfolio of projects, with a focus on phosphate and gold assets in Brazil.

The company plans to initially commercialise 100,000 tonnes per annum at a cost of $3.2 million before expanding to 300,000 tonnes per annum with an additional $4.2 million investment. A Definitive Feasibility Study in 2023, reviewed in February 2025, estimates total capital expenditure for Aguia at $7.2 million over 2025 and 2026.

Phosphate production at Tres Estrades is projected to cost between $55 and $70 per tonne, including plant leasing expenses, with a selling price of $153 per tonne. This sale price is expected to boost total earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to $298 million. Executive Chairman Warwick Grigor notes that while the Santa Barbara Gold Project garners significant investor attention, shareholders should monitor the Tres Estrades Phosphate Project as it nears production.

Grigor stated the phosphate project is developing into a stand-alone business division in Brazil with a strong growth trajectory. Diammonium phosphate spot prices have risen by 39.94% over the past year to US$751.5 per tonne, driven by surging demand, according to Trading Economics. Phosphate is primarily mined for its phosphorus content, a crucial nutrient for plant and animal life, with 90% of mined phosphate used in chemical fertilisers for plants, according to Energy and Mining South Australia.