Green Technology Metals Identifies Significant Rubidium Resource at Seymour Project

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1), a Canadian-focused multi-asset lithium business, has announced the identification of a large, high-grade Rubidium resource at its Seymour Project in Ontario, Canada. The discovery follows a detailed review of historical exploration data and metallurgical test work, leading to the establishment of a maiden Rubidium Mineral Resource at the North Aubry deposit.

The maiden Mineral Resource includes 8.3 million tonnes at 0.27% Rb2O, containing approximately 23,000 tonnes of Rubidium oxide (Rb2O). This includes a high-grade portion of 3.4 million tonnes at 0.40% Rb2O, containing approximately 13,600 tonnes of Rb2O. The Rubidium resource lies within the existing 2023 North Aubry Lithium resource of 8.3Mt (6.2Mt Indicated and 2.1Mt Inferred).

GT1 Managing Director Cameron Henry said the discovery adds an exciting new dimension to the project’s strategic value. Seymour is well positioned to play a critical role in the global supply of this high-value specialty metal as one of the largest high-grade Rubidium resources on the ASX and the most substantial in Canada. The company plans to progress targeted test work to better understand Rubidium’s recovery potential and integrate this opportunity within its broader strategy.

GT1 is among the few companies integrating Rubidium recovery as a by-product within lithium operations, strategically positioning it to benefit from limited global Rubidium supply. Rubidium is recognised globally as a critical mineral vital for defence, quantum technologies, and advanced electronics supply chains. The global Rubidium market is expected to grow from USD $4.63 billion in 2023 to USD $8 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of around 5.6%.