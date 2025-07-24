Kinterra Offer Price for New World Resources Triggered at $0.067 Per Share

New World Resources Limited (NWC), an ASX-listed company focused on discovering, developing, and operating mineral resource projects, has announced that Kinterra Capital’s unconditional off-market takeover bid has triggered an increased offer price of $0.067 per share. This follows Kinterra acquiring a relevant interest of 39.46% in New World Resources, satisfying the condition for the increased offer price under its takeover bid. Kinterra is acting in its capacity as general partner of the Kinterra Critical Materials & Infrastructure Opportunities Fund II, LP.

All New World Directors have accepted the Kinterra Offer regarding all shares they hold or control. The board continues to unanimously recommend that shareholders accept the Kinterra Offer without delay, ahead of its scheduled closing at 7:00pm (AEST) on 10 August 2025, in the absence of a superior proposal, which the Board does not expect to emerge.

Shareholders who have already accepted the offer will automatically receive the increased offer price of $0.067 per share, and any subsequent increases should they occur. Further information will be provided in the Company’s Target Statement, which will be released tomorrow. To accept the Kinterra Offer, New World shareholders should refer to page 3 and section 7.3 of Kinterra’s Bidder’s Statement or the Target’s Statement which will be released tomorrow.

Shareholders with questions are encouraged to call the New World Information Line on 1300 948 609 (toll-free within Australia) or +61 2 8201 0781 (from outside Australia) between 9am and 5pm Sydney time, Monday to Friday, or to contact their legal, financial, or other professional advisor. The announcement was authorised for release by Managing Director, Nick Woolrych.