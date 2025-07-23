Aussies Increase Online Spending as Inflation Cools

Australian shoppers significantly increased their online spending in the second quarter of 2024, with a total of $19.2 billion spent from April to June. This represents a 15 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, according to Australia Post’s latest quarterly e-commerce report. Approximately 7.9 million Australian households made online purchases during the quarter, driven by end-of-financial-year sales and a growing sense of economic optimism. Australia Post is a government-owned corporation that provides postal services and related offerings across Australia. It facilitates communication and commerce through its extensive network.

The surge in online spending is attributed to easing inflation and anticipation of impending interest rate cuts, which have boosted consumer confidence. “With inflation cooling and consumer confidence returning, we’re seeing more Australians shop online, with higher expectations,” said Chelsea O’Reilly from Australia Post. She further noted that shoppers are not only spending more but also demanding greater speed, convenience, and value from their online shopping experiences.

Millennials led the charge in online spending, contributing $6.9 billion during the quarter. Generation X followed with $5.3 billion, while Generation Z spent $3.4 billion. Baby Boomers accounted for $2.8 billion of the total online expenditure. These figures highlight the widespread adoption of e-commerce across different age demographics in Australia, indicating a sustained shift towards online shopping.