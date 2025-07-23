Hot Stocks: Southern Cross Gold, PEXA Group, Regis Healthcare

Wall Street rallied on Wednesday as optimism over global trade negotiations lifted major indices. The Dow Jones surged 507 points or 1.14% to 45,010.29, just below a record high, while the S&P 500 rose 0.78% to its 12th record close of the year. The Nasdaq crossed 21,000 for the first time, gaining 0.61%. Investors responded positively to reports that the US is nearing a reciprocal tariff deal with the European Union, echoing a recent agreement with Japan. President Trump confirmed the Japanese deal on Truth Social and said talks with European officials are ongoing. The White House also announced a framework agreement with Indonesia, adding to recent deals with the UK and China. Risk appetite grew sharply, with speculative buying pushing up smaller, shorted stocks like Krispy Kreme and GoPro. In earnings, Alphabet beat expectations with strong AI-driven growth, lifting its 2025 capital spending forecast to US$85bn, while Tesla disappointed, missing revenue estimates as vehicle deliveries declined 14% in the quarter.

In Australia, the ASX is set for a modest rise, with futures up 23 points to 8721, supported by positive US-EU trade news and the lifting of restrictions on US beef imports. Key events today include earnings from Fortescue, Lynas, and Sandfire, Macquarie’s AGM in Sydney, a speech by RBA Governor Michele Bullock, and global PMI data. The European Central Bank also meets tonight, with a press conference from Christine Lagarde to follow.

SX2 hits visible gold, deepens Sunday Creek to 600m with 1.5km strike

Southern Cross Gold (ASX:SX2, TSX:SXGC) has extended high-grade gold-antimony mineralisation at its Sunday Creek project in Victoria to depths of 600 metres, based on new drill results from the Christina prospect. Highlights include 2.5m @ 17.6g/t Au and multiple visible gold intersections, expanding strike length to 1.5km and confirming mineralisation well beyond the existing exploration target. With 33 assays pending and an ongoing 60km drill program, the results position Sunday Creek as one of the Western world’s most significant gold-antimony discoveries. The project’s strategic importance is heightened by China’s export restrictions on antimony—a critical mineral for defence and tech industries.

PEXA wins NatWest as first Tier 1 UK lender on platform

(ASX:PXA) PEXA Grouphas received a formal commitment from UK bank NatWest to participate in an implementation program for digital remortgage and sale & purchase transactions on PEXA’s platform. This marks the first such agreement with a Tier 1 UK lender and represents a major step in PEXA’s UK expansion. Subject to successful due diligence and final terms, NatWest’s remortgage transactions are expected to go live in the first half of 2026, with sale & purchase transactions to follow. PEXA also plans a broader UK market launch of its solution by the end of 2025. CEO Russell Cohen described the deal as a key milestone in digitising property transactions in the UK, echoing PEXA’s Australian success.

Regis buys 600-bed Rockpool aged care portfolio for $135m