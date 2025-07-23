Paladin Energy Eyes Uranium Production Boost

Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN) anticipates producing between 4 million and 4.4 million pounds of uranium oxide (Uranium-308) at its Langer Heinrich Mine. This ramp-up comes ahead of the mine’s planned full operational capacity in the next financial year. Paladin Energy is a Perth-based company focused on uranium production. They aim to provide clean energy solutions to combat climate change.

The company’s sales forecast for the 2026 financial year at the Langer Heinrich Mine projects the sale of 3.8 million to 4.2 million pounds of uranium. Production costs are estimated to range between US$44 and US$48 per pound. Mining activities will primarily focus on the G-pit, with an increased supply of primary ore expected during the latter half of the year.

Paladin Energy estimates a realised price of approximately US$71 per pound under its current contracts, based on a uranium spot price of US$80 per pound. The company has guided capital and exploration expenditure in the range of US$26 million to US$32 million.

The operational ramp-up of the Langer Heinrich Mine is on track for completion by the end of the current financial year. Full mining and processing plant operations are scheduled to commence in the next financial year, marking a significant milestone for the company’s production capabilities.