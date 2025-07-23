AACo Refreshes Strategy for Long-Term Growth

Australian Agricultural Company (ASX:AAC) is implementing a refreshed strategy centred around three key areas: better beef, partner and invest, and unlocking the value of the land. Chairman Donald McGauchie told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting that this shift is designed to position AACo for continued success. AACo is one of Australia’s largest integrated cattle and beef producers. It owns and operates a strategic network of properties, feedlots, and processing facilities.

McGauchie highlighted early successes from the new strategy, including the registration of AACo’s first soil carbon project and renewed investment in its premium cattle programs. He believes the potential unlocked by this strategic refresh goes beyond the company’s previous achievements. Despite a period of strong financial performance, AACo will not be distributing a dividend.

The company has decided to reinvest over $31 million into infrastructure, fleet upgrades, connectivity improvements, and sustainability initiatives. This reinvestment aims to strengthen AACo’s operational capabilities and support its long-term strategic goals.

McGauchie also addressed growing economic uncertainties, including the potential impact of US tariffs. He assured shareholders that AACo will respond with the same determination it has shown in overcoming past challenges such as drought, floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic.