Sovereign Metals Advances Kasiya Project

Sovereign Metals (ASX:SVM) is progressing its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) at the Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project in Malawi, following the completion of a geotechnical assessment. The assessment involved over 400 individual tests covering mining infrastructure, a tailings storage facility, and a raw water dam. Preliminary findings indicate favourable subsurface conditions, correlating well with the expected regional geology. Sovereign Metals is focused on developing its Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project in Malawi, aiming to become a leading global supplier to the titanium and graphite industries.

The geotechnical investigations provide subsurface data that will inform detailed engineering design and infrastructure planning across major project components. Understanding subsurface conditions is essential for predicting interactions between in-situ geological strata and the overlying infrastructure. The geotechnical data will inform the design of foundations, earthworks, slope stability measures, and material suitability.

According to Sovereign Metals, which has a market capitalisation of $491.67 million, the data is essential for predicting interactions between geological strata and infrastructure. Rutile, a mineral primarily used to produce titanium dioxide, has various uses including pigments in paint, plastics, and paper. Graphite is a versatile material used in a wide range of applications including batteries, refractories, and electrodes.

CEO Frank Eagar stated that completing these infield geotechnical programs marks another milestone towards completing the DFS. The Kaisya Project, first discovered in 2019, is located in the Lilongwe District of Southeastern Africa, Malawi.