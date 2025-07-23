Mayur Resources Rebrands as Pacific Lime

Mayur Resources has announced it is rebranding as Pacific Lime and Cement, signalling its shift from a resource developer to an integrated supplier of building and industrial materials. The change reflects the company’s focus on delivering high-quality lime, cement, and downstream building products for Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Pacific Lime and Cement is focused on becoming a key supplier of construction materials in the region. Pacific Lime and Cement last traded at 26¢, with a market capitalisation of $213.6 million.

Pacific Lime and Cement’s flagship Central Cement and Lime Project in Papua New Guinea is central to its new identity. Managing director Paul Mulder explained that the rebranding underscores the company’s commitment to nation-building within Papua New Guinea. Pacific Lime and Cement aims to support construction and infrastructure projects in the area.

Mulder stated that the new name clearly positions the company in the market. Pacific Lime and Cement intends to supply cement, quicklime, and processed building products. These products will be supported by the company’s own quarry, processing facilities, power and water infrastructure, and international wharf, all located within its dedicated Special Economic Zone.

Pacific Lime and Cement provides essential resources for the Asia-Pacific building sector. The company is dedicated to providing Papua New Guinea and the surrounding area with high-quality building and industrial supplies.