Sunshine Metals Targets Gold Extraction Boost

Sunshine Metals (ASX:SHN) is focused on extracting up to 95,000 ounces of gold and 652,000 ounces of silver at its Ravenswood Consolidated Project in North Queensland. The company's Liontown Gold Study, expected to be completed in January 2026, will encompass four resources, totalling 712,000 tonnes at 4.15 grams per tonne gold and 28.5 grams per tonne silver.

Ahead of upcoming metallurgical test work next month, Sunshine Metals anticipates upgrading the inferred resource of 16,400 ounces of gold at the Shallow Gold prospect to an indicated resource. This follows a recent 29-hole reverse circulation drilling program spanning 1,834 metres, tightening drill spacing to 25m by 25m. Historical data has been integrated into updated void and geology models, with previous intersections indicating voids hosting between 1m to 2m in true width thickness.

Other prospects include Carrington Fresh, which boasts an indicated resource of 22,100 ounces of gold and 335,000 ounces of silver, and the Gold Panel, hosting a resource of 56,500 ounces of gold and 82,000 ounces of silver. Managing Director Damien Keys stated that the Scoping Study aims to incorporate more high-grade gold sources from Liontown, including extra mineralisation from Carrington Fresh and the Au-Panel, both located near the shallow mineralisation that forms the basis for the company’s gold commercialisation strategy.

The Liontown study will cover approximately 12% of the total resource tonnes and about 35% of the contained gold. Sunshine Metals will be present at the Noosa Mining Investor Conference from July 23-25 at the Peppers Noosa Resort.