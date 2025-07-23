Lake Resources Secures $2.1 Million to Advance Kachi Project

Lake Resources N.L. (ASX: LKE; OTC: LLKKF) has announced a $2.1 million capital raise through its At-the-Market Subscription Agreement with Acuity Capital. Lake Resources is a responsible lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina. The company agreed to issue 65,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares to Acuity Capital at 3.23 cents per share.

The funds raised will be directed towards strengthening Lake Resources’ balance sheet as it continues to progress the strategic alternatives process for its Kachi Project, in addition to providing working capital. The issue price represents a 2.1% discount to the 15-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) up to 22 July 2025.

Lake Resources also announced an extension of its ATM agreement with Acuity Capital by five years, now expiring on 31 January 2031. To date, Lake has raised $50.625 million through the ATM, with $199.375 million remaining available. In conjunction with the extension, Lake will increase the shares held as security by Acuity Capital to 90,000,000 through the issue of an additional 25,000,000 shares.

Lake Resources retains the right to cancel the ATM at any time, including the option to buy back and cancel the collateral shares for no cash consideration, subject to shareholder approval. The company clarified that there is no obligation to utilise the ATM and no fees or costs were associated with increasing the ATM limit.