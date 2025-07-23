Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (ASX: BCB) has announced that its initial proposal for the deferment of state royalty payments, submitted through its subsidiary New Lenton Coal Pty Ltd, has been declined by the Queensland Revenue Office (QRO). Bowen Coking Coal has established a significant hard coking coal position in Queensland’s world class Bowen Basin as the company serves the increasing demand for high, quality steelmaking coal around the world. The company made the announcement to the ASX on July 23, 2025.

While the company expressed disappointment with the initial outcome, particularly in light of ongoing efforts to restructure its debt, Bowen Coking Coal is not giving up. Following discussions with the QRO, the company intends to submit a revised royalty deferment proposal to the QRO as soon as practically possible.

The decision to release this announcement to the market was authorised by the Board of Bowen Coking Coal Ltd. Investors and stakeholders seeking further information are encouraged to contact the company directly through the provided channels.

Forward-looking statements regarding the company’s mineral resources, exploration operations, economic performance and financial conditions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from projections. The company disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.