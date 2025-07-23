DigitalX Increases Bitcoin Holdings with Significant Acquisition

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) has announced the acquisition of 74.7 Bitcoin at an average price of US$117,293. DigitalX Ltd is a leading Australian digital investment manager and the only ASX-listed crypto fund manager. The company manages Australia’s first ASX-listed spot Bitcoin ETF (ASX:BTXX) and employs a Bitcoin Treasury strategy to generate value for shareholders.

The acquisition, funded through the reallocation of existing digital asset treasury holdings, brings DigitalX’s total Bitcoin holdings to 499.8 BTC, valued at $91.3 million. This comprises 306.8 BTC held directly and 193.0 BTC held via 881,000 units in the ASX-listed DigitalX Bitcoin ETF (BTXX). The move underscores DigitalX’s commitment to its Bitcoin-first treasury strategy.

This latest transaction builds upon DigitalX’s recent purchase of 57.5 BTC announced on 18 July 2025, further solidifying Bitcoin as the cornerstone of its treasury. DigitalX’s treasury now exceeds $100 million, valued at $104.4 million excluding cash. The company emphasises growth in Bitcoin per share, measured in Satoshis (Sats), with current BTC per share at 33.88 Sats, a 58% increase since 30 June 2025.

The company’s commitment to transparent reporting is ongoing. DigitalX believes this strategic reallocation represents a disciplined portfolio optimisation. DigitalX positions itself as the leading ASX-listed vehicle for institutional-grade Bitcoin investment.