IperionX Secures A$70 Million to Boost US Titanium Production

IperionX Limited (IPX:ASX, IPX:NASDAQ), an American titanium metal and critical materials company using patented metal technologies to produce high-performance titanium alloys, has announced a successful A$70 million placement to accelerate its U.S. titanium production expansion. The company received firm commitments for 14 million new fully paid ordinary shares at A$5.00 per share. The capital raise will support the company’s strategic initiatives in the United States, particularly in meeting the growing demand for titanium metal in defence, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing.

The placement enables IperionX to order long-lead capital items, shortening the construction schedule for planned titanium production capacity scale-up. It also strengthens the company’s ongoing engagement with the U.S. Department of Defence (DoD). IperionX is collaborating with the DoD to finalise equipment optimised for defense titanium products, which is expected to unlock an additional US$42.1 million in previously awarded DoD funding under the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program.

Company directors also participated in the placement, subscribing for 433,230 new shares, raising approximately A$2.2 million, subject to shareholder approval. The issue price of A$5.00 per new share represents a 6% discount to the last closing price of A$5.30 and a 2% discount to the 5-day VWAP. The placement will be completed in two tranches, with the first tranche of 13,566,770 new shares issued on or about July 29, 2025.

According to IperionX CEO Anastasios (Taso) Arima, the company is delighted with the strong shareholder support for the placement. He believes it will allow them to fast-track orders for long lead time equipment for the next significant phase of their growth. Petra Capital Pty Limited acted as Lead Manager and Bookrunner to the Placement.