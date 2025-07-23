Aerometrex Completes Strategic Review, Eyes Growth

Aerometrex (ASX: AMX), a geospatial tech company specialising in geospatial solutions and insights, has announced the completion of its strategic review, initially announced on February 24, 2025. The review, led by Acting CEO Robert Veitch, aims to unlock growth, reduce costs, and optimise operations across Aerometrex’s three core business divisions. The company, established in 1980, has a strong board and executive team with significant industry experience, undertaking activities in Australia and the USA.

The strategic review has already yielded significant results, including $2 million in cost reductions through streamlined operations. Aerometrex has also initiated efforts to monetise its extensive database of imagery, 3D models, and LiDAR data, with a notable $422,000 sale to NSW Spatial Services in June. The company is also optimising its aviation asset utilisation by capturing MetroMap imagery using LiDAR aircraft, enabling dual-purpose missions and creating new ‘off-the-shelf’ LiDAR datasets.

To accelerate sales, Aerometrex has appointed John Beresford, a former Nearmap sales leader, as Head of Sales, alongside investing in additional sales talent and mentoring programs. The company is also actively assessing several strategic corporate approaches, both locally and internationally, and will provide updates to the market as these opportunities progress. An organisational restructure has also been implemented to foster collaboration and break down silos under a unified operating model.

With a focus on building annual contract value (ACV), Aerometrex added over $1.2 million in new ACV in the second half of FY25. Increased marketing and investor relations activities are also underway to elevate brand awareness and enhance shareholder communications. Aerometrex is now positioned for growth in FY26, with a strong sales pipeline and an optimised cost base.