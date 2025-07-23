TechGen Metals Advances WA Copper-Gold Portfolio

TechGen Metals Limited (ASX: TG1), an Australian exploration company focused on copper, gold, and antimony projects in Western Australia and New South Wales, has announced progress across its WA portfolio. The company’s projects, including Blue Devil (Cu/Au/Ag), Mt Boggola (Cu/Au/Sb), El Donna (Au), and Agnew (Au), are at various stages of exploration, from early-stage geochemistry to drill-ready targets. TechGen is employing a technically driven exploration strategy to unlock value across its portfolio.

Aircore drilling at the El Donna project identified two new shallow supergene enriched gold targets, both exceeding 1g/t Au over 6m close to the surface, warranting follow-up RC drilling. Significant historic drilling intercepts at El Donna, including 2m @ 17 g/t Au from 36m, will also be investigated. At the Agnew project, soil geochemistry has identified a 211ppb Au soil anomaly with supporting magnetic structures. Infill geochemistry work is imminent to further define this target.

The Mt Boggola project, previously explored by Newcrest, Goldfields, and Northern Star, has revealed two strong IP chargeability targets (MB1 & MB2) within Northern Star’s soil target area. MB1 exhibits chargeability greater than three times background levels, coinciding with a resistivity low and containing rock chip samples assaying up to 10.5% copper. MB2 shows similar chargeability, corresponding to a resistivity low and association with high-grade rock chip values, including peak assays of 32.6% Cu, 48.8g/t Au, and 3.92% Sb.

TechGen is advancing towards drilling three projects before year-end, leveraging high copper, gold, and antimony prices. Managing Director Ashley Hood highlighted Mt Boggola’s attraction to major gold miners and the potential of the MB1 and MB2 target areas. An on-country heritage survey is scheduled to commence at the Blue Devil project, marking further progress across TechGen’s exploration portfolio. The company remains committed to informing the market as it advances its projects.