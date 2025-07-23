Silver North Eyes Yukon Exploration

Silver North Resources (TSX-V:SNAG) is set to commence drilling at its Haldane Project in Yukon next month, following a C$2.1 million return to fund exploration. The company aims to streamline its focus across the Main Fault zone, with results expected in Q4 2025. Silver North Resources is a Canadian explorer focused on advancing its silver prospects in the Keno Hill District in Yukon. The company has landholdings in the Silvertip District and its Tim Project comprises 72 mineral claims.

CEO Jason Weber told Mining.com.au that surface observations suggest the potential to extend the Main Fault discovery by over 300 metres in strike length. Weber stated that the upcoming program will follow up on the 2024 program at the project, which identified three veins within a 28.36m intersection. Previous results from these veins include 3.05m of 460 grams per tonne silver, 1.83m of 1,088g/t silver, and 3.03m of 423g/t silver.

Weber emphasized the company’s goal to expand the Main Fault discovery as the biggest value driver for Silver North. He explained that the company wants to show a pathway to an average sized Keno District silver deposit at the Main Fault, which, with the silver grades and vein widths observed, is something they see as possible. Silver North also has landholdings in the Silvertip District, where Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is earning a 51% interest in the Tim Project by funding exploration.

Coeur Mining will provide C$3.55 million in exploration over a five-year term, with the opportunity to extend its holdings to 80% with a positive Feasibility Study within eight years. Weber noted that both the Keno Hill and Silvertip districts are anchored by major silver producers like Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) and Coeur, indicating their potential.