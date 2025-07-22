The Reject Shop Acquisition by Dollarama Inc. Implemented

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX: TRS) has announced the implementation of the scheme of arrangement for its acquisition by Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL), through its subsidiary Dollarama International Inc. The Reject Shop is an Australian discount variety retailer, offering a wide range of general merchandise products at affordable prices. The company operates numerous stores across Australia, providing value to budget-conscious shoppers.

Under the terms of the scheme, Reject Shop shareholders have received $5.91 cash per share for shares held as of 7:00 pm (AEST) on 15 July 2025. Prior to this, shareholders were also paid a fully franked special dividend of $0.77 per share on 14 July 2025, for shares held as of 7:00 pm (AEST) on 7 July 2025.

As a result of the acquisition, trading in The Reject Shop shares on the ASX was suspended at the close of trading on 1 July 2025. The company intends to apply for its removal from the official list of the ASX, effective from the close of trading on 23 July 2025.

Reject Shop shareholders with queries regarding the scheme are encouraged to contact the shareholder information line at 1300 420 709 (within Australia) or +61 1300 420 709 (outside Australia), available between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm (AEST) Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays. The announcement was authorised for release by Company Secretary, Lauren Harris.