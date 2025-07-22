Dart Mining Hits Highest Grade Drill Intercepts to Date at Triumph Project

Dart Mining NL (ASX: DTM) has announced significant assay results from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the Triumph Gold Project in Queensland. Dart Mining is an Australian exploration company focused on identifying and developing gold and strategic metal resources. The drilling program aimed to gather further information on the down-plunge extension at depth to the south of the Big Hans prospect and to test the depth potential of the project in key structural areas. The latest update includes assay results and mineralisation observations from drill holes TRDD011 and TRDD012.

Key highlights from the drilling include TRDD011 intersecting 10.8m @ 1.17 g/t Au from 86.5m, including higher grade sections of 0.5m @ 16.15 g/t Au and 22.50 g/t Ag from 87.0m and 0.4m @ 8.35 g/t Au and 28.80 g/t Ag from 96.9m. TRDD012 returned 4.4m @ 8.99 g/t Au and 28.09 g/t Ag from 171.3m, with standout sections including 1.2m @ 30.93 g/t Au and 86.78 g/t Ag from 171.3m, including a remarkable 0.3m @ 114.00 g/t Au and 276.00 g/t Ag from 171.3m. Further down, 3.1m @ 7.98 g/t Au and 30.62 g/t Ag from 179.5m was intercepted, including 1.7m @ 14.85 g/t Au and 56.02 g/t Ag from 180.0m, and 0.5m @ 45.90 g/t Au and 157.00 g/t Ag from 180.5m.

The drill intercept of 114g/t gold represents the highest result received from drilling in the Triumph project’s history, marking its first intercept above 100g/t gold. According to Dart Mining, the results have confirmed its exploration model, indicating that mineralisation continues at depth, with key structural areas hosting significant, wide, high-grade mineralisation. The company has completed 2,475m (13 holes) of diamond core drilling across various prospects, with assays now reported for the two Big Hans prospect drill holes.

James Chirnside, Dart’s Chairman, stated that the assay results at Big Hans are an important milestone, confirming and extending existing mineralisation zones. He highlighted that TRDD012 has delivered exceptional numbers that directly extend the Mineral Resource model, demonstrating the exciting depth potential of Triumph. Dart Mining intends to continue drilling to expand existing resources along strike and at depth. They also plan to complete and announce a high-quality Exploration Target for the Triumph Gold Project in the next quarter, based upon existing drilling in areas where drilling density doesn’t meet JORC Resource requirements.