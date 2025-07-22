Global Masters Fund (GFL) Releases Quarterly Report to Trustee and ASIC

Global Masters Fund Limited (ASX: GFL), an Australian investment firm, has released its Quarterly Report to the Trustee and ASIC for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. The report pertains to the GFL Convertible Notes (ASX: GFLGA). Global Masters Fund operates in the financial services sector, managing investment portfolios and providing wealth management solutions to its clients. The fund aims to deliver consistent returns through strategic asset allocation and active investment management.

The company confirmed that the conversion price of the GFL Notes into ordinary shares remains unchanged at $3.10. During the quarter, 64,587 notes were converted into ordinary shares. The Loan-to-Value (LTV) Ratio as at 30 June 2025, was reported as 10.71%. The LTV Ratio is calculated as (Total Debt less Cash and Cash Equivalents) divided by the Market Value of all Marketable Securities.

As of 30 June 2025, Global Masters Fund reported Total Debt of $9,326,734, Cash and Cash Equivalents of $2,750,017, and a Market Value of all Marketable Securities of $61,435,588. The company also confirmed compliance with the terms of the Notes, the Trust Deed, and Chapter 2L of the Corporations Act 2001 during the reporting period.

The report, authorised for release by the Board, also confirmed there have been no substantial changes to the nature of the business. The company has complied with continuous disclosure requirements and provided the Trustee with copies of all material notifications to ASIC and investors. Scott Barrett, Company Secretary of Global Masters Fund Limited, signed the report.