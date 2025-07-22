Macarthur Minerals Updates Timetable for Renounceable Rights Issue

Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO), an iron ore development and lithium exploration company focused on bringing its Western Australia iron ore projects into production, has announced an updated indicative timetable for its pro-rata renounceable entitlement offer. The offer aims to raise up to approximately A$2 million. The updated timetable was initially announced on 23 May 2025 and previously updated on 2 July 2025, 7 July 2025 and 15 July 2025.

The revised schedule provides additional time for shareholder participation and accommodates ongoing regulatory review by ASIC of the company’s Supplementary Prospectus. An updated Supplementary Prospectus is expected to be lodged with ASIC in the next few days. The company has confirmed that there are no changes to the terms of the Offer as outlined in the Replacement Prospectus dated 13 June 2025.

Key dates in the updated timetable include rights trading ending on the ASX on 24 July 2025 and new shares and options quoted on a deferred settlement basis from 25 July 2025. The closing date of the offer is now scheduled for 31 July 2025, with the ASX and underwriter to be notified of offer results on 4 August 2025. The issue date for shares and options taken up under the offer is set for 7 August 2025, with quotation of these shares and options expected on 8 August 2025.

Macarthur Minerals has stated it will continue to keep shareholders informed of any further material developments related to the entitlement offer. The announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of the Company.