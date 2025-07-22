ECP Emerging Growth Confirms Convertible Note Terms

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX: ECP), an investment firm focused on emerging companies, has released its quarterly report to the trustee and ASIC for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, concerning its ECP Convertible Notes (ASX: ECPGA). ECP Emerging Growth redefines active investing.

The report confirms that the conversion price of the ECP notes into ordinary shares remains unchanged at $1.43. The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio as of June 30, 2025, is reported at 21.52%. The LTV ratio is calculated by dividing the total debt less cash and cash equivalents by the market value of all marketable securities held by the issuer.

As of June 30, 2025, ECP Emerging Growth reported total debt of $10,824,434, cash and cash equivalents of $2,946,379, and a market value of all marketable securities of $36,605,481. The company affirmed compliance with the terms of the Notes, the Trust Deed, and Chapter 2L of the Corporations Act 2001 during the reporting period.

The board of ECP Emerging Growth Limited has authorised the release of this report, as confirmed by Company Secretary Scott Barrett. The quarterly report also confirmed no substantial changes in the nature of the business of the Issuer, any of its subsidiaries, or any of the guarantors that has occurred during the Period.