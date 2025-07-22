Why invest in gold?

John O'Donoghue, General Manager Depository at The Perth Mint discusses the recent surge in gold prices amid global market volatility. He notes that gold has hit several record highs in recent months, fuelled by shifting trade policies and economic uncertainty. While traditionally viewed as a safe haven, John emphasises gold’s liquidity and historical returns—averaging over 10% annually over the past two decades—as additional reasons for its appeal.John points to recent research showing that portfolios with a 20% allocation to gold, alongside equities and bonds, outperformed the traditional 60/40 split over a 15-year period. Though gold does not generate income, it can be seen as a complement to income-producing assets within a balanced portfolio.John highlights strong demand for the Mint’s ASX-listed product, PMGOLD, especially among SMSF trustees.