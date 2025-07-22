Inside the Perth Mint

The Perth Mint is Australia's largest fully integrated precious metals enterprise, refining over 75% of the country's newly mined gold. It produces high-purity gold and silver products, operates a depository for investors, and hosts an exhibition that attracts over 200,000 visitors annually.Uniquely, The Perth Mint is a government trading enterprise owned by the Western Australian Government. This ownership brings a state-backed guarantee on liabilities, giving the Mint a counterparty strength rarely matched in the precious metals sector.John O'Donoghue, General Manager Depository at the Mint, outlines the Mint’s multifaceted operations. While ASX-listed companies and prospectors use the Mint's refining services, individuals can access its offerings directly through a retail outlet or via the ASX-listed PMGOLD product.The Mint also provides secure storage options and an "unallocated" metal program for those seeking exposure to gold prices without storage fees.