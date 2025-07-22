Tempest Minerals Boosts Mt Magnet Exploration

Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) has commenced field activities at its Mt Magnet Range Project, located in Western Australia. The work includes rock chip sampling and detailed geological mapping aimed at refining targets in preparation for upcoming drill testing. Tempest Minerals is an Australian mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Western Australia. The company focuses on iron ore, precious, base, and energy metals.

New geological mapping and field verification have identified five priority exploration targets for reverse circulation drill testing. These targets, named Rubicon, Wrangler, Defender, Evoke, and Cruiser, are spread across a nearly 7km strike length and situated in diverse geological settings. The Wrangler prospect shows potential continuation of mineralised banded iron formation and felsic porphyry from the historical Britannia Well mine onto Tempest tenure. Rock chips show 1 gram per tonne gold in quartz-tourmaline veining rock chips 170m along strike of the open pit.

Tempest has engaged geological consultants to conduct a structural and stratigraphic re-interpretation of the geology within the Range Project. The company anticipates receiving and reviewing rock chip sample assays in the near future. Following this review, mineralogical and alteration studies will be performed on legacy drill chip grab samples.

Furthermore, geochemical sampling will be conducted in the southwestern target area, accompanied by detailed geological and structural mapping, alteration mapping, and comprehensive data compilation, all leading up to the planned drilling program.