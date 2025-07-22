Insignia Financial Accepts $3.3 Billion Buyout Offer

Insignia Financial has entered a scheme implementation deed under which CC Capital has agreed to acquire all of the issued shares in the ASX-listed group for cash consideration of $4.80 per share. The deal implies an equity value of approximately $3.3 billion. Insignia Financial provides a range of financial services, including wealth management and investment solutions. The company aims to help Australians achieve their financial goals through tailored advice and products.

The offer represents a 56.9 per cent premium to Insignia’s last undisturbed share price of $3.06 on December 11, 2024. This agreement follows a competitive process involving multiple private equity bidders, indicating strong interest in Insignia’s market position and future prospects. The Insignia board has unanimously recommended the scheme to shareholders, contingent on there being no superior offer emerging and a favourable independent expert report.

Subject to customary conditions, the transaction requires shareholder and regulatory approvals, including from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). These approvals are standard for transactions of this size and nature, ensuring compliance with Australian regulations.

Pending these approvals, the implementation of the scheme is currently expected to occur in the first half of 2026. Shareholders will be kept informed as the deal progresses through these stages. Until then, Insignia Financial will continue to operate as usual.