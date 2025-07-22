Elsight Achieves Record Revenue, Eyes Profitability

Elsight (ASX: ELS), a connectivity solutions company, has announced record-breaking performance for the first half of the 2025 financial year. The company specialises in connectivity solutions for real-time data, video, and audio transmission, ensuring reliable communication in challenging environments. Elsight’s flagship product, Halo, provides secure and robust connectivity for various applications, including drones, robotics, and remote monitoring systems.

The company reported record first-half revenue of $7.4 million, supported by a robust order book of $17.5 million. This performance has propelled Elsight towards cash flow breakeven, and the company anticipates achieving profitability within the next six months. Significant contracts for its Halo connectivity platform, including deals with a leading European defence equipment manufacturer, have bolstered this growth.

Elsight’s cash position has significantly improved, reaching approximately $11.5 million by the end of June. This represents a 137% increase over the company’s entire 2024 annual revenue, underscoring its capital-efficient and sustainable business model. Furthermore, Elsight was selected for the Northrop Grumman–FedTech Accelerator program, offering opportunities to collaborate with one of the world’s largest defence contractors and expand within the US defence ecosystem.

To support increasing demand, Elsight is expanding its manufacturing capabilities. The company’s current hardware production capacity is supported by three contract manufacturing partners, reaching $107 million annually. Elsight plans to onboard a new European contract manufacturer by the end of 2025, aiming to increase its annual production capacity to approximately $230 million and bring manufacturing closer to key customers.