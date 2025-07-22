Insignia Financial Boosted by Strong Net Inflows

Insignia Financial has announced an $8.5 billion increase in funds under management and administration (FUMA), reaching $330.3 billion as of June 30. This growth was fuelled by robust net inflows and positive market conditions. Insignia Financial provides a range of financial services, including wealth management and superannuation, to individuals and institutions. The company aims to help its clients achieve their financial goals through tailored advice and investment solutions.

Quarterly net inflows totalled $2.1 billion, highlighted by a record $1.2 billion flowing into MLC Expand. This significant inflow contributed to Wrap platform assets exceeding $100 billion. The Master Trust flows were near net-neutral. Further inflows were seen in Multi-Asset and Institutional Direct, with $483 million and $583 million respectively.

The company also reported the successful transition of key Master Trust functions to SS&C on July 1. Additionally, Insignia Financial has strengthened its capital position through an extended syndicated facility. This news comes as Insignia Financial informed shareholders of a $3.3 billion takeover offer from CC Capital earlier this week.

Insignia chief executive Scott Hartley stated that the company’s recent performance establishes a strong base for growth in fiscal year 2026. The increased FUMA and successful transitions are expected to support future financial performance and strategic initiatives.