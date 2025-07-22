WA Government Boosts Wind Energy Manufacturing

The Western Australian Government has awarded its first grant under the $8 million Wind Energy Manufacturing Co-Investment Program to Australian Winders. The Bayswater-based manufacturer secured $488,204 to support a project valued at nearly $1 million. The funding aims to bolster local wind energy supply chain capabilities, delivered in collaboration with the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre. Australian Winders specialises in the repair and maintenance of wind turbine coils. As they expand, they will manufacture new coils for original equipment manufacturers and wind farm operators, replacing products that are currently entirely imported.

The investment will allow Australian Winders to enhance automation, training, and quality management to meet increasing demand. The project is expected to generate 25 new jobs and an estimated $17.8 million in additional revenue over the next five years. Australian Winders Managing Director Tony O’Brien says the investment will position the company to meet the rising demand in the wind energy sector, secure new contracts, and strengthen its role as a key domestic supplier.

The Western Australian Government’s co-investment program provides financial and non-financial support to help local manufacturers increase their participation in wind energy supply chains. The program offers to cover up to 50% of eligible project costs, with industry partners required to match the funding. Premier Roger Cook says manufacturing wind turbine infrastructure in Western Australia will assist in the fight against climate change.

Cook stated that becoming a renewable energy powerhouse and making more things in WA are key parts of his government’s strategy for the state to remain the strongest economy in the nation.