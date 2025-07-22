Q2 Metals Defines Cisco Lithium Exploration Target

Q2 Metals (TSX-V:QTWO) has announced an inaugural exploration target at its Cisco Lithium Project in Québec, Canada. The target is estimated to contain between 215 and 329 million tonnes, with a grade ranging from 1 to 1.38 per cent lithium oxide. Q2 Metals is focused on developing its portfolio of lithium projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada. The company is dedicated to unlocking the potential of critical minerals.

Exploration targets provide an early-stage conceptual estimate of a mineral deposit’s potential quantity and grade, based on limited geological evidence. The Cisco exploration target encompasses the main mineralised zone, incorporating data from 40 drill holes totalling 16,167.8 metres. The company emphasises that the potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature and should guide further exploration efforts.

Neil McCallum, Vice President of Exploration, noted that the exploration target underscores Cisco’s scale and grade potential. He stated that the mineralised zone remains open at depth and along strike, with significant expansion possibilities. The company is proceeding with its 2024 summer drill program, focused on infill drilling to update the exploration target into a NI 43-101 compliant inferred mineral resource estimate.

CEO Alicia Milne added that the exploration target marks a major milestone, establishing Cisco as a globally significant hard-rock lithium discovery. She highlighted Cisco’s advantageous location within the James Bay lithium district, citing its proximity to the all-season Billy Diamond Highway and rail access at Matagami as ideal for potential development.