Dart Mining Hits Record High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Triumph Drilling

Dart Mining NL (ASX: DTM) has announced significant results from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the Triumph Gold Project in Queensland. Dart Mining is focused on developing a regional presence in Queensland through advanced stage intrusion related and epithermal gold projects. The drilling aimed to gather further information on the down-plunge extension at depth to the south of the Big Hans prospect, as well as test the depth potential in key structural areas. The update includes assay results and mineralisation observations from drill holes TRDD011 and TRDD012.

Key highlights include TRDD011 intersecting 10.8m @ 1.17 g/t Au from 86.5m, including higher-grade sections of 0.5m @ 16.15 g/t Au and 22.50 g/t Ag from 87.0m, and 0.4m @ 8.35 g/t Au and 28.80 g/t Ag from 96.9m. TRDD012 showed even more promising results, with 4.4m @ 8.99 g/t Au and 28.09 g/t Ag from 171.3m, including a substantial 1.2m @ 30.93 g/t Au and 86.78 g/t Ag from 171.3m, and further down, 3.1m @ 7.98 g/t Au and 30.62 g/t Ag from 179.5m.

Notably, drill hole TRDD012 returned an intercept of 0.3m @ 114.00 g/t Au from 171.3m, marking the highest single assay result ever recorded at the Triumph project. Dart’s Chairman, James Chirnside, stated that the assay results at Big Hans are an important milestone, confirming and extending existing mineralisation zones. He added that TRDD012 has provided exceptional numbers that directly extend the Mineral Resource model and highlight the exciting depth potential of Triumph.

The company has completed 2,475m across 13 holes of diamond core drilling across multiple prospects. The drilling has highlighted the critical nature of the structural information where, before in the absence of structural feedback, targeting is now becoming more refined. Dart’s technical team are working on how these southern extensions link together and if they can discover a connected corridor between prospects Big Hans and Super Hans as they progress the interpretation.