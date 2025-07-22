Iceni Gold Hits High-Grade Gold at Guyer Prospect

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL) has announced promising results from its maiden diamond drilling program at the Guyer prospect, part of the 14 Mile Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Iceni Gold is an active gold exploration company focused on exploring its extensive 14 Mile Well Gold Project in the Laverton Greenstone Belt of Western Australia. The drilling campaign, comprising six holes and 2136.8 metres, targeted a 6km-long bedrock gold anomaly within the Guyer Trend.

The program delivered multiple high-grade gold intersections, reinforcing the potential scale of the gold system. Significant results include 3.65m @ 7.46 g/t Au from 151.6m in GUYDD0006, including a high-grade section of 0.5m @ 50.2 g/t Au from 153.5m. Additional notable intercepts were 6.52m @ 2.63 g/t Au from 297.2m in GUYDD0001 and 1.88m @ 1.09 g/t Au from 303.92m in GUYDD0003. These intersections are associated with shallow-dipping shear zones within the granite bedrock.

The results from the diamond drilling, combined with structural data, have refined the geological model and controls on gold mineralisation at Guyer. This enhanced understanding will guide an upcoming reverse circulation (RC) drill program. The Guyer Trend is the primary focus of a $35 million farm-in agreement with Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX: GOR), with Gold Road funding the exploration efforts.

A major follow-up RC drilling program is scheduled to commence in late July as part of Gold Road’s initial $5 million expenditure commitment. Iceni Gold’s Managing Director, Wade Johnson, expressed confidence in the potential of the Guyer Trend to host a significant primary gold system, citing the robust geological model and additional gold anomalies outlined from recent aircore drilling.