Prescient Therapeutics Extends Share Purchase Plan

Prescient Therapeutics Limited (ASX: PTX), a clinical stage oncology company developing targeted and personalised therapies for cancer, has announced an extension to the closing date of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP). Originally slated to close on July 22, 2025, the SPP will now remain open until 5:00pm (AEST) on Friday, July 25, 2025. The decision to extend the deadline was made in response to requests from numerous shareholders seeking additional time to finalise and submit their applications. The company has affirmed that no further extensions will be granted beyond this revised closing date.

The company stated that it is pleased with the level of shareholder support received to date, noting that all eligible directors have participated in the SPP. Under the SPP, new fully paid ordinary shares are being offered at a price of $0.040 per share. This represents a 16.7% discount to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) calculated over the 15 trading days leading up to the SPP’s announcement.

The SPP offers eligible shareholders, who were registered as of 7:00pm (AEST) on Monday, June 30, 2025, the opportunity to apply for up to A$30,000 worth of new fully paid ordinary shares. Shareholders can request an electronic copy of their personalised SPP application form. Reach Markets are the advisors managing the Share Purchase Plan and can be contacted for assistance.

Prescient Therapeutics has updated the SPP timetable to reflect the new closing date. The results of the SPP are now expected to be announced to the ASX on Thursday, July 31, 2025, with the issue of shares scheduled for Monday, August 4, 2025. Trading of the new SPP shares is anticipated to commence on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, subject to ASX listing rules. Dispatch of holding statements to participating shareholders is expected by Tuesday, August 12, 2025.