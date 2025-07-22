Strickland Metals Strikes High-Grade Gold at Rogozna Project

Strickland Metals Limited (ASX: STK), a company focused on discovering and developing gold and base metals projects, has announced further drilling success at its Rogozna Gold and Base Metals Project in Serbia. The latest results from the Gradina deposit continue to highlight the potential for high-grade gold mineralisation within the project. Strickland Metals is pleased to report new assay results from ongoing diamond drilling at the Gradina Prospect, part of its 100%-owned ~7.4Moz AuEq Rogozna Gold and Base Metals Project in Serbia.

Key highlights from the drilling update include significant gold intercepts from three diamond drill-holes at the Gradina Deposit. ZRSD25190 intersected 19.6m @ 7.0g/t Au from 377.0m, including a high-grade section of 4.0m @ 14.8g/t Au from 387.0m. Additionally, ZRSD25184 returned 10.0m @ 2.8g/t Au from 386.9m, and ZRSD25187 intersected 6.0m @ 4.7g/t Au from 465.1m. These results underscore the consistent geometry and strong gold mineralisation within the broad mineralisation zone.

The mineralisation at Gradina remains open in all directions, including up-dip towards the surface. Currently, eight rigs are operating at the Rogozna Project, with four specifically focused on drilling at Gradina. This intensive drilling activity aims to support the delivery of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by late-2025. Further assay results from several holes are anticipated in the coming weeks, which should provide additional insights into the deposit’s potential.

Strickland Metals remains well-funded, with $34.8 million in cash and liquid assets as of the 31 March 2025 Quarter-end, supplemented by a $5 million strategic investment from Zijin Mining after the quarter’s end. The company expects a steady flow of results in the coming months as it continues to explore and define the Gradina deposit. Managing Director Paul L’Herpiniere said Gradina is continuing to shape up as a key driver of the next phase of resource growth at Rogozna.