Credit Clear (CCR) Exceeds Expectations with Strong FY25 Underlying EBITDA

Credit Clear Limited (ASX: CCR), an Australian technology and debt collection provider, has announced its unaudited financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025, showcasing significant growth. The company, which has developed a digital billing and communication platform designed to improve financial outcomes, reported underlying EBITDA of $7.4 million, a 76% increase compared to the prior corresponding period and exceeding previous guidance. This outperformance was attributed to increased adoption of Credit Clear’s digital solutions and disciplined cost management.

Revenue also saw a substantial uplift, with unaudited revenue reaching $46.9 million, approximately a 12% increase year-over-year. This growth was supported by a particularly strong performance in June 2025, driven by increased client adoption of the company’s tech-enabled collections platform. Underlying EBITDA margins expanded to around 16%, up from 10% in FY24, reflecting both revenue growth and improved operating efficiency.

The company’s balance sheet remains strong, with a cash position of $15.6 million as of 30 June 2025. This provides flexibility for strategic growth initiatives, and Credit Clear is in discussions with several banks regarding loan facilities to further support these opportunities. During the year, Credit Clear onboarded 182 new enterprise clients across various sectors.

Credit Clear also secured multi-year digital solution contracts with two leading insurance clients, capturing 100% of their digital debt recovery budget. The company expects to release its full financial results for FY25 on Friday, 22 August 2025, and will host an investor webinar on the same day. CEO Andrew Smith highlighted that the momentum in FY25 delivered record financial performance, establishing a strong base for FY26.